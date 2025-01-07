Simon Taufel Returns to Guide ILT20's Third Season

Renowned Australian umpire Simon Taufel is making a comeback to the International League T20, taking on the leadership role of the match officials panel for its third season. Taufel, celebrated for his extensive experience in officiating historic cricket events, brings unmatched expertise to the tournament. Alongside Roshan Mahanama, the duo will serve as match referees, ensuring the games are conducted with the highest professionalism.

The third season of ILT20 will see a diverse and esteemed team of umpires, reflecting the international essence of the league. Noteworthy names such as Adrian Holdstock from South Africa, Afghanistan's Bismillah Jan Shinwari, and ex-English player Alex Wharf are among the officials. They will oversee crucial matches, with Taufel officiating the season opener, a much-anticipated rematch between Dubai Capitals and MI Emirates.

Kicking off on January 11, the tournament will extend to February 9 and promises an exciting series of matches, beginning with an electrifying opening ceremony led by Bollywood icons Shahid Kapoor, Pooja Hegde, and Sonam Bajwa. Fans can expect a blend of high-octane cricket action and star-studded performances, setting the stage for an unforgettable ILT20 season.

