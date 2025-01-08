Didier Deschamps Announces Departure: New Beginnings for French Football
Didier Deschamps, France's national soccer coach, won't renew his contract expiring in 2026. Appointed in 2012, he led France to a 2018 World Cup win. Set to exit after the latest World Cup, Zinedine Zidane is a favored candidate to succeed him. Deschamps' legacy remains legendary.
Didier Deschamps, the acclaimed French national soccer coach, has disclosed plans to step down by 2026, confirming reports from the French soccer federation (FFF). His contract, lasting through the coming World Cup cycle, signals an end to his fruitful tenure.
Deschamps took the helm in 2012 and guided the French team to its 2018 World Cup victory and several notable performances, including reaching the finals of the 2022 World Cup. Known for his effective strategy, Deschamps also secured the 2021 Nations League title.
While speculation rises about his successor, Zinedine Zidane emerges as a leading contender. Deschamps leaves behind a legacy of discipline and strategic brilliance, gracing French football with significant achievements both as a player and a coach.
(With inputs from agencies.)
