Left Menu

Didier Deschamps Announces Departure: New Beginnings for French Football

Didier Deschamps, France's national soccer coach, won't renew his contract expiring in 2026. Appointed in 2012, he led France to a 2018 World Cup win. Set to exit after the latest World Cup, Zinedine Zidane is a favored candidate to succeed him. Deschamps' legacy remains legendary.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-01-2025 03:55 IST | Created: 08-01-2025 03:55 IST
Didier Deschamps Announces Departure: New Beginnings for French Football
Didier Deschamps

Didier Deschamps, the acclaimed French national soccer coach, has disclosed plans to step down by 2026, confirming reports from the French soccer federation (FFF). His contract, lasting through the coming World Cup cycle, signals an end to his fruitful tenure.

Deschamps took the helm in 2012 and guided the French team to its 2018 World Cup victory and several notable performances, including reaching the finals of the 2022 World Cup. Known for his effective strategy, Deschamps also secured the 2021 Nations League title.

While speculation rises about his successor, Zinedine Zidane emerges as a leading contender. Deschamps leaves behind a legacy of discipline and strategic brilliance, gracing French football with significant achievements both as a player and a coach.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Minneapolis Agrees to Police Reforms Under Consent Decree

Minneapolis Agrees to Police Reforms Under Consent Decree

 Global
2
Edmundo Gonzalez's Bold Bid for Venezuelan Presidency

Edmundo Gonzalez's Bold Bid for Venezuelan Presidency

 Global
3
Steel Clash: Nippon and U.S. Steel's Legal Struggle Against Biden

Steel Clash: Nippon and U.S. Steel's Legal Struggle Against Biden

 Global
4
Britain to Criminalize Sexually Explicit Deepfakes Amid Rising Concerns

Britain to Criminalize Sexually Explicit Deepfakes Amid Rising Concerns

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Role of Sustainable Energy in Improving Health, Education, and Well-Being in Africa

2030 WRG’s Vision: Turning Water Scarcity into Opportunity with Global Solutions

Green Transport Strategies to Transform the Western Balkans for a Sustainable Future

Transforming Public Health in Lagos: The Promise and Challenges of mHealth Solutions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025