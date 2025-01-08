Sports Highlights: Major Moves and Unforgettable Moments

In a significant development within the golfing world, Trevor Immelman, the 2008 Masters champion, will step up as chair of the Official World Golf Ranking this April. Immelman, also a well-known golf analyst at CBS, continues his dual role as he takes on this prestigious new responsibility.

The ATP circuit witnessed an upset victory by Miomir Kecmanovic over sixth-seeded Alexander Bublik at the Adelaide International. Meanwhile, an eventful NBA game saw Milwaukee Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo suffer a hand injury but still achieve a triple-double against the Toronto Raptors.

A highlight in the NFL saw the Las Vegas Raiders dismiss head coach Antonio Pierce after a challenging season. In tennis, doping controversies have sparked calls for reform, while the US women's soccer team brings in new talent for their January camp, signaling a new era post-veterans' retirements.

(With inputs from agencies.)