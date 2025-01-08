Sports Highlights: Major Moves and Unforgettable Moments
Trevor Immelman is set to become the new chair of the Official World Golf Ranking in April. Key sporting events include NBA, NHL, ATP upsets, and coach changes in the NFL. Tennis doping discusses reforms, while soccer sees new faces in the US women's team. LIV Golf announces new tournament stops.
In a significant development within the golfing world, Trevor Immelman, the 2008 Masters champion, will step up as chair of the Official World Golf Ranking this April. Immelman, also a well-known golf analyst at CBS, continues his dual role as he takes on this prestigious new responsibility.
The ATP circuit witnessed an upset victory by Miomir Kecmanovic over sixth-seeded Alexander Bublik at the Adelaide International. Meanwhile, an eventful NBA game saw Milwaukee Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo suffer a hand injury but still achieve a triple-double against the Toronto Raptors.
A highlight in the NFL saw the Las Vegas Raiders dismiss head coach Antonio Pierce after a challenging season. In tennis, doping controversies have sparked calls for reform, while the US women's soccer team brings in new talent for their January camp, signaling a new era post-veterans' retirements.
(With inputs from agencies.)
