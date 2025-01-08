Left Menu

A Day in the Arena: Sports Line-Up for January 8

A comprehensive look at the sports events scheduled for January 8, which includes cricket stories, Hockey India League matches, ISL and I League football fixtures, Malaysia Super 1000 badminton tournament, and the Athletics Federation of India's AGM.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 08-01-2025 10:45 IST | Created: 08-01-2025 10:45 IST
The sports world is set for an action-packed day on January 8, with a variety of events spanning different fields.

In cricket, fans can look forward to stories covering both Indian and international matches. Hockey will see its spotlight in Rourkela, Odisha with the ongoing Hockey India League.

The football arena is bustling, featuring an ISL match between FC Goa and Hyderabad FC in Margao, while the I League has Churchill Brothers pitted against Namdhari in Panaji. Kuala Lumpur hosts the prestigious Malaysia Super 1000 badminton tournament, and the Athletics Federation of India's Annual General Meeting convenes in Chandigarh.

(With inputs from agencies.)

