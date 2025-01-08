Left Menu

Injured batter Saim Ayub is included in Pakistan's provisional squad for the Champions Trophy. Despite his ankle injury, selectors are optimistic about his recent form as an opener in the 50-overs format. Saim is in rehabilitation in London, while plans involve returning Fakhar Zaman or replacing Saim if necessary.

Updated: 08-01-2025 11:41 IST
Injured Saim Ayub Named in Champions Trophy Squad
Pakistan's cricket selectors have taken the bold decision to include injured batsman Saim Ayub in the provisional squad for the upcoming Champions Trophy, slated to start on February 19. Despite suffering an ankle fracture recently, Ayub's impressive form in the 50-overs format has convinced selectors of his potential value.

Saim Ayub is undergoing rehabilitation in London, receiving top medical assessments to ascertain if he'll recover in time for the prestigious tournament. The selectors believe that even if Ayub doesn't regain fitness, alternative options like Abdullah Shafique or Imam ul Haq are available to fill his spot in the squad.

The Pakistan Cricket Board is required to submit the final squad by February 12, without needing clearance from the tournament's technical committee. Amidst Fakhar Zaman's recent absence due to various issues, Ayub excelled in recent tours, scoring several hundreds, further solidifying his selection despite injury setbacks.

(With inputs from agencies.)

