Pitch Perfect: ICC's High Ratings for Border-Gavaskar Series

The pitches in the recent Border-Gavaskar Test series between India and Australia have received high praise from the ICC, with four out of five being rated as 'very good'.

The series concluded with a 3-1 victory for Australia, securing the trophy and setting the stage for the World Test Championship final against South Africa.

The Sydney Cricket Ground track, however, received a 'satisfactory' rating amid debates on its suitability, although it was deemed exciting and promising for the upcoming Ashes series in 2025-26.

(With inputs from agencies.)