Pitch Perfect: ICC's High Ratings for Border-Gavaskar Series
The ICC rated four out of five pitches used in the Border-Gavaskar Test series between India and Australia as 'very good', with the Sydney Cricket Ground track rated 'satisfactory'. Australia won the series 3-1, regaining the trophy. The result bolsters preparation for future top-level contests like the Ashes.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Sydney | Updated: 08-01-2025 11:42 IST | Created: 08-01-2025 11:42 IST
- Country:
- Australia
The pitches in the recent Border-Gavaskar Test series between India and Australia have received high praise from the ICC, with four out of five being rated as 'very good'.
The series concluded with a 3-1 victory for Australia, securing the trophy and setting the stage for the World Test Championship final against South Africa.
The Sydney Cricket Ground track, however, received a 'satisfactory' rating amid debates on its suitability, although it was deemed exciting and promising for the upcoming Ashes series in 2025-26.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Teen Sensation Sam Konstas Set for Test Debut Against India
Strengthening US-India Ties: A Diplomatic Journey
Jaya Hind Industries Unveils India's Largest Die-Casting Machine
Mitchell Marsh Fully Fit for Melbourne Test, Set to Boost Australia's Bowling Attack
Ben Stokes Sidelines: England's Cricket Star Faces Major Setback