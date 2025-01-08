Left Menu

Pitch Perfect: ICC's High Ratings for Border-Gavaskar Series

The ICC rated four out of five pitches used in the Border-Gavaskar Test series between India and Australia as 'very good', with the Sydney Cricket Ground track rated 'satisfactory'. Australia won the series 3-1, regaining the trophy. The result bolsters preparation for future top-level contests like the Ashes.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Sydney | Updated: 08-01-2025 11:42 IST | Created: 08-01-2025 11:42 IST
  • Country:
  • Australia

The pitches in the recent Border-Gavaskar Test series between India and Australia have received high praise from the ICC, with four out of five being rated as 'very good'.

The series concluded with a 3-1 victory for Australia, securing the trophy and setting the stage for the World Test Championship final against South Africa.

The Sydney Cricket Ground track, however, received a 'satisfactory' rating amid debates on its suitability, although it was deemed exciting and promising for the upcoming Ashes series in 2025-26.

