From Champion to Chief: The Journey of Bahadur Singh Sagoo

Bahadur Singh Sagoo, former athlete and new president of the Athletics Federation of India, reflects on his transition from a successful sports career to top administrative role. Overcoming injuries and taking strategic guidance, he achieved remarkable feats such as Asian Games gold and Olympics representation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 08-01-2025 11:54 IST | Created: 08-01-2025 11:54 IST
Bahadur Singh Sagoo, a former shot put champion, has been appointed as the president of the Athletics Federation of India (AFI). The journey from athlete to administrator is a testament to his dedication and resilience.

Hailing from Jalandhar, Sagoo's sporting career includes a gold medal in shot put at the 2002 Asian Games. He also represented India in the 2000 and 2004 Olympics, marking major milestones in his athletic journey.

Sagoo credits his success to early guidance and support from key figures in his athletic journey, including Lalit Bhanot. He now aims to give back to the sport by leading in his new role at the AFI.

