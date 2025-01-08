From Champion to Chief: The Journey of Bahadur Singh Sagoo

Bahadur Singh Sagoo, a former shot put champion, has been appointed as the president of the Athletics Federation of India (AFI). The journey from athlete to administrator is a testament to his dedication and resilience.

Hailing from Jalandhar, Sagoo's sporting career includes a gold medal in shot put at the 2002 Asian Games. He also represented India in the 2000 and 2004 Olympics, marking major milestones in his athletic journey.

Sagoo credits his success to early guidance and support from key figures in his athletic journey, including Lalit Bhanot. He now aims to give back to the sport by leading in his new role at the AFI.

(With inputs from agencies.)