Doping Scandal Shakes Indian Athletics: Coaches and Athletes in Hot Water

A doping scandal has struck Indian athletics, leading to the suspension of junior national team chief coach Ramesh Nagpuri and other coaches and athletes. The National Anti-Doping Agency (NADA) has penalized these individuals for doping-related violations, highlighting ongoing issues in the sport. Efforts to address the problem are underway.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 20-04-2025 10:38 IST | Created: 20-04-2025 10:38 IST
The Indian athletics fraternity has been shaken by an escalating doping scandal, leading to the suspension of several influential figures. Junior national team chief coach Ramesh Nagpuri has been suspended by the National Anti-Doping Agency (NADA) for 'complicity' in doping. This development adds to a growing list of those charged in doping-related cases, including seven athletes recently suspended for evading tests.

In a bid to tackle this persistent issue, the Athletics Federation of India (AFI) has initiated mandatory registration for all coaches, highlighting concerns about their involvement in doping cases. The AFI aims to create accountability and track coaching activities that might contribute to anti-doping rule violations. This registration process forms part of a broader strategy, which includes intelligence sharing with NADA and establishing an anti-doping cell to enforce adherence to clean sport practices.

The ramifications of these actions are significant, impacting both individual careers and the reputation of Indian athletics. The AFI's measures underscore the urgent need for reform and vigilance in combatting doping, reflecting a determination to safeguard the integrity of the sport.

