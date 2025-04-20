Doping Scandal Shakes Indian Athletics: Coaches and Athletes in Hot Water

The Indian athletics fraternity has been shaken by an escalating doping scandal, leading to the suspension of several influential figures. Junior national team chief coach Ramesh Nagpuri has been suspended by the National Anti-Doping Agency (NADA) for 'complicity' in doping. This development adds to a growing list of those charged in doping-related cases, including seven athletes recently suspended for evading tests.

In a bid to tackle this persistent issue, the Athletics Federation of India (AFI) has initiated mandatory registration for all coaches, highlighting concerns about their involvement in doping cases. The AFI aims to create accountability and track coaching activities that might contribute to anti-doping rule violations. This registration process forms part of a broader strategy, which includes intelligence sharing with NADA and establishing an anti-doping cell to enforce adherence to clean sport practices.

The ramifications of these actions are significant, impacting both individual careers and the reputation of Indian athletics. The AFI's measures underscore the urgent need for reform and vigilance in combatting doping, reflecting a determination to safeguard the integrity of the sport.

(With inputs from agencies.)