Patrick Kluivert Takes Helm of Indonesia's Soccer Team

In a significant move for Indonesian soccer, Dutch football legend Patrick Kluivert has been appointed as the new head coach of the men's national team. The announcement was made on Wednesday, with Kluivert set to lead the team until 2027, with an option for further extension.

The decision followed Indonesia's sacking of its previous coach, Shin Tae-yong, earlier the same day. The change in leadership comes as Indonesia faces increasing challenges in its bid to secure a place at the 2026 World Cup.

The appointment of Kluivert, known for his outstanding career in European soccer, signals Indonesia's commitment to revamping its approach and improving its performance on the international stage.

(With inputs from agencies.)