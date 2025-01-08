Left Menu

Deschamps Set to Bid Farewell After 2026 World Cup

Didier Deschamps, head coach of France's national soccer team, announced his plans to step down after his contract ends in 2026. Serving since 2012, he led the team to a World Cup title in 2018 and has maintained France's prominence in international soccer. His future plans remain undecided.

  Country:
  • France

Didier Deschamps, the renowned coach of France's national soccer team, has officially announced his departure following the expiration of his contract in 2026. In a revealing interview with TF1, Deschamps confirmed that his tenure will conclude after the next World Cup.

Deschamps, who took over the reins from Laurent Blanc in 2012, has led the team to numerous successes, including the 2018 World Cup victory. France also reached the final in both the 2022 World Cup and the 2016 European Championship, reaffirming their place among the world's elite teams.

Reflecting on his journey, Deschamps emphasized that his legacy is not about personal records but ensuring the national team remains a top contender. The first-ever 48-team World Cup, which will be co-hosted by the United States, Canada, and Mexico, marks the end of his illustrious career. Beyond 2026, Deschamps remains undecided about his next steps.

(With inputs from agencies.)

