Bahadur Singh Sagoo Elected President of Athletics Federation of India

In a significant development for Indian athletics, Bahadur Singh Sagoo has been elected as the new president of the Athletics Federation of India (AFI). Sagoo, an accomplished shot put athlete and former Asian Games gold medallist, lauded the federation's transparent operations and expressed gratitude for his unopposed election. "This is the best federation. It works with transparency," he commented in a statement to ANI.

The newly-elected president steps into the shoes of Adille Sumariwalla, concluding a commendable decade-long tenure. Sagoo, who previously represented India at the Olympics and clinched gold at the 2002 Asian Games, is tasked with leading the federation as it gears up to host the World Athletics Continental Tour event in Bhubaneswar next year.

The upcoming Indian Open, part of the Continental Tour's bronze level, is a crucial component of the global athletics calendar. The tour, established in 2020, serves as a vital rung just below the prestigious Diamond League, marking an exciting chapter for Indian athletics under Sagoo's stewardship.

