Left Menu

Bahadur Singh Sagoo Elected President of Athletics Federation of India

After being elected as the new president of the Athletics Federation of India, Bahadur Singh Sagoo expressed gratitude for the appointment, highlighting the federation's transparency. Sagoo, a former Asian Games medallist, takes over from Adille Sumariwalla, with India set to host a major athletics event under his leadership.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-01-2025 17:03 IST | Created: 08-01-2025 17:03 IST
Bahadur Singh Sagoo Elected President of Athletics Federation of India
Newly elected AFI President Bahadur Singh Sagoo. (Picture: ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant development for Indian athletics, Bahadur Singh Sagoo has been elected as the new president of the Athletics Federation of India (AFI). Sagoo, an accomplished shot put athlete and former Asian Games gold medallist, lauded the federation's transparent operations and expressed gratitude for his unopposed election. "This is the best federation. It works with transparency," he commented in a statement to ANI.

The newly-elected president steps into the shoes of Adille Sumariwalla, concluding a commendable decade-long tenure. Sagoo, who previously represented India at the Olympics and clinched gold at the 2002 Asian Games, is tasked with leading the federation as it gears up to host the World Athletics Continental Tour event in Bhubaneswar next year.

The upcoming Indian Open, part of the Continental Tour's bronze level, is a crucial component of the global athletics calendar. The tour, established in 2020, serves as a vital rung just below the prestigious Diamond League, marking an exciting chapter for Indian athletics under Sagoo's stewardship.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Minneapolis Agrees to Police Reforms Under Consent Decree

Minneapolis Agrees to Police Reforms Under Consent Decree

 Global
2
Edmundo Gonzalez's Bold Bid for Venezuelan Presidency

Edmundo Gonzalez's Bold Bid for Venezuelan Presidency

 Global
3
Steel Clash: Nippon and U.S. Steel's Legal Struggle Against Biden

Steel Clash: Nippon and U.S. Steel's Legal Struggle Against Biden

 Global
4
Britain to Criminalize Sexually Explicit Deepfakes Amid Rising Concerns

Britain to Criminalize Sexually Explicit Deepfakes Amid Rising Concerns

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ethiopia’s Green Future: Unlocking Economic Growth Amid Climate Challenges

Breaking Gender Barriers: Women in Azerbaijan’s Workforce Transformation

The Role of Sustainable Energy in Improving Health, Education, and Well-Being in Africa

2030 WRG’s Vision: Turning Water Scarcity into Opportunity with Global Solutions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025