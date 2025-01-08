Left Menu

Younis Khan: Afghanistan's New Cricket Mentor for Champions Trophy

Afghanistan has appointed former Pakistan captain Younis Khan as a mentor for its men's cricket team at the upcoming Champions Trophy. Khan, a celebrated cricketer, brings his vast experience to the team, marking his second tenure with Afghanistan. The move follows Afghanistan's pattern of hiring mentors for major tournaments.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Islamabad | Updated: 08-01-2025 19:08 IST | Created: 08-01-2025 19:08 IST
Younis Khan: Afghanistan's New Cricket Mentor for Champions Trophy
Younis Khan
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

Afghanistan has roped in former Pakistan cricket captain Younis Khan as a mentor for the men's team in the Champions Trophy to be held in Pakistan next month. The Afghanistan Cricket Board (ACB) confirmed his appointment on Wednesday, highlighting Khan's extensive experience as a boon for the squad.

Khan is no stranger to international cricket, having played 118 Test matches, 265 One Day Internationals, and 25 Twenty20s for Pakistan before retiring in 2017. His previous involvement with Afghanistan includes a stint in 2022 at a training camp in Abu Dhabi. This appointment underscores Afghanistan's strategy of employing seasoned mentors, following Ajay Jadeja for the 2023 World Cup and Dwayne Bravo for the 2024 T20 World Cup.

In Group B alongside England, Australia, and South Africa, Afghanistan kicks off their campaign on February 21 against South Africa in Karachi. Meanwhile, over 160 U.K. politicians have pressed for England to boycott games against Afghanistan, citing the Taliban's infringement on women's rights. The Champions Trophy commences on February 19, with India situated in Group A, alongside Pakistan, New Zealand, and Bangladesh.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Minneapolis Agrees to Police Reforms Under Consent Decree

Minneapolis Agrees to Police Reforms Under Consent Decree

 Global
2
Edmundo Gonzalez's Bold Bid for Venezuelan Presidency

Edmundo Gonzalez's Bold Bid for Venezuelan Presidency

 Global
3
Steel Clash: Nippon and U.S. Steel's Legal Struggle Against Biden

Steel Clash: Nippon and U.S. Steel's Legal Struggle Against Biden

 Global
4
Britain to Criminalize Sexually Explicit Deepfakes Amid Rising Concerns

Britain to Criminalize Sexually Explicit Deepfakes Amid Rising Concerns

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ethiopia’s Green Future: Unlocking Economic Growth Amid Climate Challenges

Breaking Gender Barriers: Women in Azerbaijan’s Workforce Transformation

The Role of Sustainable Energy in Improving Health, Education, and Well-Being in Africa

2030 WRG’s Vision: Turning Water Scarcity into Opportunity with Global Solutions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025