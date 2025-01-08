Younis Khan: Afghanistan's New Cricket Mentor for Champions Trophy

Afghanistan has roped in former Pakistan cricket captain Younis Khan as a mentor for the men's team in the Champions Trophy to be held in Pakistan next month. The Afghanistan Cricket Board (ACB) confirmed his appointment on Wednesday, highlighting Khan's extensive experience as a boon for the squad.

Khan is no stranger to international cricket, having played 118 Test matches, 265 One Day Internationals, and 25 Twenty20s for Pakistan before retiring in 2017. His previous involvement with Afghanistan includes a stint in 2022 at a training camp in Abu Dhabi. This appointment underscores Afghanistan's strategy of employing seasoned mentors, following Ajay Jadeja for the 2023 World Cup and Dwayne Bravo for the 2024 T20 World Cup.

In Group B alongside England, Australia, and South Africa, Afghanistan kicks off their campaign on February 21 against South Africa in Karachi. Meanwhile, over 160 U.K. politicians have pressed for England to boycott games against Afghanistan, citing the Taliban's infringement on women's rights. The Champions Trophy commences on February 19, with India situated in Group A, alongside Pakistan, New Zealand, and Bangladesh.

