Miguel Herrera Leads Costa Rica to 2026 FIFA World Cup
Miguel Herrera, former Mexico coach, is appointed as Costa Rica's head coach ahead of the 2026 World Cup. He replaces Gustavo Alfaro. Under Herrera, Costa Rica looks to secure its spot in the World Cup finals for the fourth consecutive time.
Miguel Herrera, the former coach of Mexico's national team, has been appointed as the new head coach of Costa Rica. The announcement was made by Costa Rica's soccer federation (FCRF) in light of the upcoming 2026 World Cup.
Herrera, known for leading Mexico to the last 16 of the 2014 World Cup and clinching the 2015 CONCACAF Gold Cup, steps into the role vacated by Gustavo Alfaro, who left in August to steer Paraguay's national team.
Costa Rica, leading Group B in the second round of North America's World Cup qualifiers, aims to secure its fourth consecutive World Cup finals appearance. The team faces upcoming matches against Bahamas and Trinidad and Tobago in June.
(With inputs from agencies.)
