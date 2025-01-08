Miguel Herrera Leads Costa Rica to 2026 FIFA World Cup

Miguel Herrera, the former coach of Mexico's national team, has been appointed as the new head coach of Costa Rica. The announcement was made by Costa Rica's soccer federation (FCRF) in light of the upcoming 2026 World Cup.

Herrera, known for leading Mexico to the last 16 of the 2014 World Cup and clinching the 2015 CONCACAF Gold Cup, steps into the role vacated by Gustavo Alfaro, who left in August to steer Paraguay's national team.

Costa Rica, leading Group B in the second round of North America's World Cup qualifiers, aims to secure its fourth consecutive World Cup finals appearance. The team faces upcoming matches against Bahamas and Trinidad and Tobago in June.

