Left Menu

Miguel Herrera Leads Costa Rica to 2026 FIFA World Cup

Miguel Herrera, former Mexico coach, is appointed as Costa Rica's head coach ahead of the 2026 World Cup. He replaces Gustavo Alfaro. Under Herrera, Costa Rica looks to secure its spot in the World Cup finals for the fourth consecutive time.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-01-2025 19:40 IST | Created: 08-01-2025 19:40 IST
Miguel Herrera Leads Costa Rica to 2026 FIFA World Cup

Miguel Herrera, the former coach of Mexico's national team, has been appointed as the new head coach of Costa Rica. The announcement was made by Costa Rica's soccer federation (FCRF) in light of the upcoming 2026 World Cup.

Herrera, known for leading Mexico to the last 16 of the 2014 World Cup and clinching the 2015 CONCACAF Gold Cup, steps into the role vacated by Gustavo Alfaro, who left in August to steer Paraguay's national team.

Costa Rica, leading Group B in the second round of North America's World Cup qualifiers, aims to secure its fourth consecutive World Cup finals appearance. The team faces upcoming matches against Bahamas and Trinidad and Tobago in June.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Minneapolis Agrees to Police Reforms Under Consent Decree

Minneapolis Agrees to Police Reforms Under Consent Decree

 Global
2
Edmundo Gonzalez's Bold Bid for Venezuelan Presidency

Edmundo Gonzalez's Bold Bid for Venezuelan Presidency

 Global
3
Steel Clash: Nippon and U.S. Steel's Legal Struggle Against Biden

Steel Clash: Nippon and U.S. Steel's Legal Struggle Against Biden

 Global
4
Britain to Criminalize Sexually Explicit Deepfakes Amid Rising Concerns

Britain to Criminalize Sexually Explicit Deepfakes Amid Rising Concerns

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ethiopia’s Green Future: Unlocking Economic Growth Amid Climate Challenges

Breaking Gender Barriers: Women in Azerbaijan’s Workforce Transformation

The Role of Sustainable Energy in Improving Health, Education, and Well-Being in Africa

2030 WRG’s Vision: Turning Water Scarcity into Opportunity with Global Solutions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025