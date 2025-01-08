Left Menu

Bengal's Football Warriors Score Kolkata Police Roles

Bengal's triumphant Santosh Trophy team, achieving a record 33rd win, has been appointed as assistant sub-inspectors in the Kolkata Police. The West Bengal government rewarded the team with Rs 50 lakh and job offers. The event highlighted the need to elevate local talent in Indian football.

In a celebratory move, the Santosh Trophy-winning Bengal footballers have been appointed as assistant sub-inspectors in the Kolkata Police, state sports minister Aroop Biswas announced during a felicitation in Kolkata on Wednesday.

Following their historic win, the Bengal team received Rs 50 lakh and jobs were promised to all 22 players. The state government emphasized the need to increase representation of Bengali footballers in the national team, focusing on local talent development through the Kolkata League.

Head coach Sanjoy Sen attributed their success to honesty and sincerity. Sen, praised by the Indian Football Association for his coaching prowess, is set to lead a new junior academy aimed at nurturing young talent in Bengal.

