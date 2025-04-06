Kashmir's Kickoff: CM Abdullah Cheers on Local Talent at I-League Clash

In a show of support for local football talent, Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah attended the I-League match featuring Real Kashmir Football Club (RKFC) against Churchill Brothers FC Goa at the TRC Ground on Sunday.

Chief Minister Abdullah, along with his Advisor Nasir Aslam Wani and other senior officials, witnessed the exciting match that concluded in a 1-1 draw, much to the delight of the enthusiastic crowd.

Demonstrating his backing for the team, Abdullah sported the Real Kashmir FC jersey, expressing solidarity with the club and its supporters. He commended RKFC for fostering opportunities for Kashmiri youth to engage in national-level football and congratulated both teams for their performance and sportsmanship on the field.

(With inputs from agencies.)