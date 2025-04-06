Left Menu

Kashmir's Kickoff: CM Abdullah Cheers on Local Talent at I-League Clash

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah attended a high-stakes I-League football match between Real Kashmir FC and Churchill Brothers FC Goa, ending in a 1-1 tie. Abdullah donned a Real Kashmir FC jersey, symbolizing support for local youth participation in national leagues, and interacted with the teams.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Srinagar | Updated: 06-04-2025 20:57 IST | Created: 06-04-2025 20:57 IST
Kashmir's Kickoff: CM Abdullah Cheers on Local Talent at I-League Clash
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a show of support for local football talent, Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah attended the I-League match featuring Real Kashmir Football Club (RKFC) against Churchill Brothers FC Goa at the TRC Ground on Sunday.

Chief Minister Abdullah, along with his Advisor Nasir Aslam Wani and other senior officials, witnessed the exciting match that concluded in a 1-1 draw, much to the delight of the enthusiastic crowd.

Demonstrating his backing for the team, Abdullah sported the Real Kashmir FC jersey, expressing solidarity with the club and its supporters. He commended RKFC for fostering opportunities for Kashmiri youth to engage in national-level football and congratulated both teams for their performance and sportsmanship on the field.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Taiwan's Security Chief Engages in Crucial US Talks Amidst Rising China Tensions

Taiwan's Security Chief Engages in Crucial US Talks Amidst Rising China Tens...

 Global
2
U.S. and Panama Discuss Hutchison's Panama Canal Operations

U.S. and Panama Discuss Hutchison's Panama Canal Operations

 Global
3
Microsoft Anniversary Disrupted by Pro-Palestinian Protests

Microsoft Anniversary Disrupted by Pro-Palestinian Protests

 United States
4
The Fall of George Santos: A Tale of Fraud and Deception

The Fall of George Santos: A Tale of Fraud and Deception

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI models show promise, not perfection, in heart transplant mortality prediction

IoT-driven irrigation boosts water efficiency, faces cost and security gaps

Textile industry embraces AI for defect detection amid data and cost challenges

AI boom needs guardrails, but overregulation risks choking capitalist dynamism

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025