Jip Janssen's Hat-Trick Drives Tamil Nadu Dragons to Victory in Thriller

Jip Janssen spearheaded a dramatic comeback for the Tamil Nadu Dragons, securing a nail-biting 6-5 victory over Team Gonasika in the Hockey India League on Wednesday. With a hat-trick under his belt, Janssen steered his team to the second spot in the league standings.

Gonasika took an early lead, asserting control with two quick goals from Araijeet Singh Hundal. However, the Dragons retaliated through a well-executed penalty corner, cutting the deficit as the first quarter concluded.

In a roller-coaster match, persistent Dragons claimed the game-winning goal in the closing moments courtesy of Karthi Selvam's strategic play, ensuring a memorable victory against a resilient Gonasika side.

