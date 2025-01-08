Left Menu

Jip Janssen's Hat-Trick Drives Tamil Nadu Dragons to Victory in Thriller

Jip Janssen led Tamil Nadu Dragons to a thrilling 6-5 victory over Team Gonasika in the Hockey India League. Despite Gonasika's early dominance, Janssen scored a hat-trick, reversing the game's momentum and securing Dragons a crucial win, elevating them to second in the standings.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Rourkela | Updated: 08-01-2025 20:28 IST | Created: 08-01-2025 20:28 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Jip Janssen spearheaded a dramatic comeback for the Tamil Nadu Dragons, securing a nail-biting 6-5 victory over Team Gonasika in the Hockey India League on Wednesday. With a hat-trick under his belt, Janssen steered his team to the second spot in the league standings.

Gonasika took an early lead, asserting control with two quick goals from Araijeet Singh Hundal. However, the Dragons retaliated through a well-executed penalty corner, cutting the deficit as the first quarter concluded.

In a roller-coaster match, persistent Dragons claimed the game-winning goal in the closing moments courtesy of Karthi Selvam's strategic play, ensuring a memorable victory against a resilient Gonasika side.

(With inputs from agencies.)

