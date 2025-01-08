Kiwi Legend Martin Guptill Retires: A Stellar Cricket Journey Concluded
New Zealand cricket star Martin Guptill has retired from international cricket. The 38-year-old will continue in global T20 leagues. His impressive career includes 367 matches for New Zealand, a record-setting ODI debut and performances like his double-century in the 2015 ICC World Cup quarter-finals.
Martin Guptill, the celebrated New Zealand batter, declared his retirement from international cricket on Wednesday, even as he plans to continue participating in T20 leagues worldwide. The 38-year-old last represented New Zealand in 2022 and is currently captaining the Auckland Aces in this season's Super Smash.
Expressing gratitude, Guptill stated, "As a young kid, it was always my dream to play for New Zealand, and I feel incredibly lucky and proud to have played 367 games for my country." Reflecting on his career, he added, "I will forever cherish the memories made wearing the silver fern alongside a great group of guys."
Guptill's career highlights include playing 47 Tests, amassing 7346 runs from 198 ODIs with 18 hundreds, and appearing in 122 T20Is scoring 3531 runs. His achievements include scoring a hundred on his ODI debut and an ODI double-century at the 2015 ICC World Cup. Test captain Tom Latham praised Guptill as a match-winner, recalling memorable performances, including a direct-hit run-out of Mahendra Singh Dhoni during the 2019 World Cup semifinal.
