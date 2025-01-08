Left Menu

Kiwi Legend Martin Guptill Retires: A Stellar Cricket Journey Concluded

New Zealand cricket star Martin Guptill has retired from international cricket. The 38-year-old will continue in global T20 leagues. His impressive career includes 367 matches for New Zealand, a record-setting ODI debut and performances like his double-century in the 2015 ICC World Cup quarter-finals.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Auckland | Updated: 08-01-2025 20:42 IST | Created: 08-01-2025 20:42 IST
Kiwi Legend Martin Guptill Retires: A Stellar Cricket Journey Concluded
Retirement
  • Country:
  • New Zealand

Martin Guptill, the celebrated New Zealand batter, declared his retirement from international cricket on Wednesday, even as he plans to continue participating in T20 leagues worldwide. The 38-year-old last represented New Zealand in 2022 and is currently captaining the Auckland Aces in this season's Super Smash.

Expressing gratitude, Guptill stated, "As a young kid, it was always my dream to play for New Zealand, and I feel incredibly lucky and proud to have played 367 games for my country." Reflecting on his career, he added, "I will forever cherish the memories made wearing the silver fern alongside a great group of guys."

Guptill's career highlights include playing 47 Tests, amassing 7346 runs from 198 ODIs with 18 hundreds, and appearing in 122 T20Is scoring 3531 runs. His achievements include scoring a hundred on his ODI debut and an ODI double-century at the 2015 ICC World Cup. Test captain Tom Latham praised Guptill as a match-winner, recalling memorable performances, including a direct-hit run-out of Mahendra Singh Dhoni during the 2019 World Cup semifinal.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Minneapolis Agrees to Police Reforms Under Consent Decree

Minneapolis Agrees to Police Reforms Under Consent Decree

 Global
2
Edmundo Gonzalez's Bold Bid for Venezuelan Presidency

Edmundo Gonzalez's Bold Bid for Venezuelan Presidency

 Global
3
Steel Clash: Nippon and U.S. Steel's Legal Struggle Against Biden

Steel Clash: Nippon and U.S. Steel's Legal Struggle Against Biden

 Global
4
Britain to Criminalize Sexually Explicit Deepfakes Amid Rising Concerns

Britain to Criminalize Sexually Explicit Deepfakes Amid Rising Concerns

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ethiopia’s Green Future: Unlocking Economic Growth Amid Climate Challenges

Breaking Gender Barriers: Women in Azerbaijan’s Workforce Transformation

The Role of Sustainable Energy in Improving Health, Education, and Well-Being in Africa

2030 WRG’s Vision: Turning Water Scarcity into Opportunity with Global Solutions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025