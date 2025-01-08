Hellen Obiri Aims for Third Consecutive Boston Marathon Title

Kenyan athlete Hellen Obiri has announced her intention to secure a third consecutive Boston Marathon victory in April 2025, according to the Boston Athletic Association. Obiri, who has dominated long-distance events since her marathon debut in 2022, also claimed titles in New York and Boston in 2023.

Obiri expressed her determination, stating, 'Defending a win is never easy, and winning the Boston Marathon twice in a row was hard. But I am happy to have done it. On race day, I will again push for the win and hope to make it three in a row.' Joining Obiri at the starting line will be former champions like Edna Kiplagat of Kenya and American Des Linden.

In the men's competition, Ethiopian Sisay Lemma, who boasts a personal best of 2:01:48, will defend his title. The field includes notable runners such as two-time champion Evans Chebet and last year's Chicago winner John Korir. Lemma noted, 'I was not completely ready at the Valencia Marathon last December, but I will be 100% ready next April because the Boston Marathon is a special event.'

