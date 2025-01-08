Hellen Obiri Aims for Third Consecutive Boston Marathon Title
Kenyan runner Hellen Obiri aims to claim her third consecutive Boston Marathon title in April 2025. Ethiopian Sisay Lemma will defend his title in a competitive men's field. Both runners face strong competition as past champions including Evans Chebet, John Korir, and Edna Kiplagat also compete.
Kenyan athlete Hellen Obiri has announced her intention to secure a third consecutive Boston Marathon victory in April 2025, according to the Boston Athletic Association. Obiri, who has dominated long-distance events since her marathon debut in 2022, also claimed titles in New York and Boston in 2023.
Obiri expressed her determination, stating, 'Defending a win is never easy, and winning the Boston Marathon twice in a row was hard. But I am happy to have done it. On race day, I will again push for the win and hope to make it three in a row.' Joining Obiri at the starting line will be former champions like Edna Kiplagat of Kenya and American Des Linden.
In the men's competition, Ethiopian Sisay Lemma, who boasts a personal best of 2:01:48, will defend his title. The field includes notable runners such as two-time champion Evans Chebet and last year's Chicago winner John Korir. Lemma noted, 'I was not completely ready at the Valencia Marathon last December, but I will be 100% ready next April because the Boston Marathon is a special event.'
