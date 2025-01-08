Left Menu

Hellen Obiri Aims for Third Consecutive Boston Marathon Title

Kenyan runner Hellen Obiri aims to claim her third consecutive Boston Marathon title in April 2025. Ethiopian Sisay Lemma will defend his title in a competitive men's field. Both runners face strong competition as past champions including Evans Chebet, John Korir, and Edna Kiplagat also compete.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-01-2025 22:22 IST | Created: 08-01-2025 22:22 IST
Hellen Obiri Aims for Third Consecutive Boston Marathon Title
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Kenyan athlete Hellen Obiri has announced her intention to secure a third consecutive Boston Marathon victory in April 2025, according to the Boston Athletic Association. Obiri, who has dominated long-distance events since her marathon debut in 2022, also claimed titles in New York and Boston in 2023.

Obiri expressed her determination, stating, 'Defending a win is never easy, and winning the Boston Marathon twice in a row was hard. But I am happy to have done it. On race day, I will again push for the win and hope to make it three in a row.' Joining Obiri at the starting line will be former champions like Edna Kiplagat of Kenya and American Des Linden.

In the men's competition, Ethiopian Sisay Lemma, who boasts a personal best of 2:01:48, will defend his title. The field includes notable runners such as two-time champion Evans Chebet and last year's Chicago winner John Korir. Lemma noted, 'I was not completely ready at the Valencia Marathon last December, but I will be 100% ready next April because the Boston Marathon is a special event.'

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Amidst Wildfires: Trump and Newsom's Political Clash

Amidst Wildfires: Trump and Newsom's Political Clash

 United States
2
Pizzagate Gunman Shot Dead During Traffic Stop in North Carolina

Pizzagate Gunman Shot Dead During Traffic Stop in North Carolina

 United States
3
Kamala Harris Cancels International Trip Amid California Wildfires

Kamala Harris Cancels International Trip Amid California Wildfires

 United States
4
Trump's Legal Struggle: Supreme Court Awaited in Hush Money Case

Trump's Legal Struggle: Supreme Court Awaited in Hush Money Case

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing Systemic Barriers in Abortion Care Across Southern Africa: A Call for Reform

Work Permit Markets: A New Model for Social Protection and Economic Growth

Wild Meat Alternatives: Kinshasa Study Examines Pricing and Social Marketing Impacts

Empowering Teachers and Reforming Schools for Inclusive and Equitable Education

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025