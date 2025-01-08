Left Menu

Manslaughter Charges in Tragic Paralympic Training Incident

Abdullah Hayayei, a Paralympic athlete from the UAE, died in 2017 after being struck by equipment during training in London. UK Athletics and official Keith Davies face manslaughter charges over the incident. A court appearance is scheduled for January 31.

Devdiscourse News Desk | London | Updated: 08-01-2025 22:38 IST | Created: 08-01-2025 22:38 IST
In a tragic turn of events, UK Athletics and a sports official have been held accountable for the death of Paralympic athlete Abdullah Hayayei. The incident occurred in 2017 when Hayayei was fatally injured by a metal pole during a training session in East London.

The 36-year-old athlete was preparing for the World Para Athletics Championships when a part of the throwing cage collapsed on him, resulting in his immediate demise. Hayayei was set to compete in the F34 class for discus, javelin, and shot put events representing the United Arab Emirates.

On Wednesday, authorities charged Keith Davies, former head of sport for the 2017 championships, with gross negligence manslaughter. Similarly, UK Athletics has been charged with corporate manslaughter. The first court hearing is slated for January 31 at Westminster Magistrates' Court.

