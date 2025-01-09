Barcelona Wins CSD Approval to Register Olmo and Victor

In a pivotal development on Wednesday, Spain's National Sports Council (CSD) granted Barcelona the provisional registration of Dani Olmo and Pau Victor. This comes after earlier refusals by Spanish football authorities.

Barcelona, constrained by LaLiga's wage cap, initially signed the duo for the first season half, only to face rejections for the second half. However, CSD's intervention after Barcelona's appeal emphasized the repercussions of denying their registration on both athlete careers and the national team.

Despite the decision, Olmo and Victor were absent from the Spanish Super Cup's semi-final squad. LaLiga expressed its disagreement with the CSD ruling and is contemplating further appeals.

