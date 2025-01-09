Barcelona Wins CSD Approval to Register Olmo and Victor
Spain's National Sports Council (CSD) provisionally allowed Barcelona to register Dani Olmo and Pau Victor for the season. Initially rejected due to wage caps, the decision comes after appeals highlighting economic and sport-related impacts. LaLiga expresses disagreement and considers appealing against this ruling.
In a pivotal development on Wednesday, Spain's National Sports Council (CSD) granted Barcelona the provisional registration of Dani Olmo and Pau Victor. This comes after earlier refusals by Spanish football authorities.
Barcelona, constrained by LaLiga's wage cap, initially signed the duo for the first season half, only to face rejections for the second half. However, CSD's intervention after Barcelona's appeal emphasized the repercussions of denying their registration on both athlete careers and the national team.
Despite the decision, Olmo and Victor were absent from the Spanish Super Cup's semi-final squad. LaLiga expressed its disagreement with the CSD ruling and is contemplating further appeals.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Maharashtra: High-Security Registration Plate price for vehicles varies from Rs 531 to Rs 879
Barcelona's Financial Woes: Dani Olmo's Registration Dilemma
Madhya Pradesh Initiates Key Projects for River Linking and Digital Registration
Barcelona's Financial Maneuver: Dani Olmo Registration Dilemma
Delhi Police Crackdown on Voter Registration Fraud