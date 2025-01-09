Left Menu

Barcelona Advances to Super Cup Final with Gavi and Yamal's Goals

Barcelona secured a 2-0 triumph over Athletic Bilbao in the Spanish Super Cup semi-final, thanks to timely goals from Gavi and Lamine Yamal. This victory propels Barcelona to their third consecutive final, where they will compete against the winners of Real Madrid and Mallorca's clash on Sunday.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-01-2025 02:53 IST | Created: 09-01-2025 02:53 IST
Barcelona Advances to Super Cup Final with Gavi and Yamal's Goals

Barcelona advanced to their third consecutive Super Cup final after a 2-0 victory over Athletic Bilbao in Jeddah, courtesy of goals from Gavi and Lamine Yamal. Gavi opened the scoring in the 17th minute, while Yamal sealed the win seven minutes into the second half. Barcelona will face either Real Madrid or Mallorca in Sunday's final.

Raphinha missed early opportunities for Barcelona, but soon Pedri's ball to Balde set up Gavi for the opening goal. Yamal, returning from an ankle injury, showcased his talent by scoring from a precise pass by Gavi. Athletic Bilbao had fleeting chances, including a disallowed goal for offside.

The Spanish National Sports Council's decision to allow Barcelona to register Dani Olmo and Pau Victor came too late for this game, but both players will be available for the final. Barcelona, with a record 14 Super Cup trophies, aim to extend their dominance in Sunday's final.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
U.S. Citizens Arrested in Venezuela Amid Mercenary Claims

U.S. Citizens Arrested in Venezuela Amid Mercenary Claims

 Global
2
Trump's Bold Agenda: Buying Greenland, Annexing Canada, and Renaming the Gulf of Mexico

Trump's Bold Agenda: Buying Greenland, Annexing Canada, and Renaming the Gul...

 Global
3
Justice Department Misconduct: Unveiling the Nursing Home Probe Leak

Justice Department Misconduct: Unveiling the Nursing Home Probe Leak

 Global
4
Data Breach Hits U.N. Aviation Body: Thousands of Recruitment Records Exposed

Data Breach Hits U.N. Aviation Body: Thousands of Recruitment Records Expose...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ethiopia’s Green Future: Unlocking Economic Growth Amid Climate Challenges

Breaking Gender Barriers: Women in Azerbaijan’s Workforce Transformation

The Role of Sustainable Energy in Improving Health, Education, and Well-Being in Africa

2030 WRG’s Vision: Turning Water Scarcity into Opportunity with Global Solutions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025