Barcelona Advances to Super Cup Final with Gavi and Yamal's Goals
Barcelona secured a 2-0 triumph over Athletic Bilbao in the Spanish Super Cup semi-final, thanks to timely goals from Gavi and Lamine Yamal. This victory propels Barcelona to their third consecutive final, where they will compete against the winners of Real Madrid and Mallorca's clash on Sunday.
Raphinha missed early opportunities for Barcelona, but soon Pedri's ball to Balde set up Gavi for the opening goal. Yamal, returning from an ankle injury, showcased his talent by scoring from a precise pass by Gavi. Athletic Bilbao had fleeting chances, including a disallowed goal for offside.
The Spanish National Sports Council's decision to allow Barcelona to register Dani Olmo and Pau Victor came too late for this game, but both players will be available for the final. Barcelona, with a record 14 Super Cup trophies, aim to extend their dominance in Sunday's final.
