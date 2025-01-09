Barcelona Advances to Super Cup Final with Gavi and Yamal's Goals

Barcelona advanced to their third consecutive Super Cup final after a 2-0 victory over Athletic Bilbao in Jeddah, courtesy of goals from Gavi and Lamine Yamal. Gavi opened the scoring in the 17th minute, while Yamal sealed the win seven minutes into the second half. Barcelona will face either Real Madrid or Mallorca in Sunday's final.

Raphinha missed early opportunities for Barcelona, but soon Pedri's ball to Balde set up Gavi for the opening goal. Yamal, returning from an ankle injury, showcased his talent by scoring from a precise pass by Gavi. Athletic Bilbao had fleeting chances, including a disallowed goal for offside.

The Spanish National Sports Council's decision to allow Barcelona to register Dani Olmo and Pau Victor came too late for this game, but both players will be available for the final. Barcelona, with a record 14 Super Cup trophies, aim to extend their dominance in Sunday's final.

