In a thrilling League Cup semi-final against Liverpool, Tottenham Hotspur's promising young talents Lucas Bergvall and Archie Gray dazzled fans and provided hope for the club's future. The 18-year-old duo, stepping up in a key match, led their team to a vital 1-0 victory.

Bergvall's extraordinary 86th-minute goal was a highlight in an impressive performance from the Swedish midfielder, who continues to justify his $10.5 million signing fee. Gray also shone brightly, successfully adapting to a central defensive role amid a slew of injuries plaguing Tottenham's senior squad.

Tottenham's coach, Ange Postecoglou, praised the teenagers' resolve and potential, emphasizing the club's focus on nurturing young talent amidst criticism of their transfer strategy. As Tottenham prepares for the second leg at Anfield, the team is optimistic about clinching its first major silverware since 2008.

