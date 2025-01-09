Left Menu

Referee's NFL-Style Announcement Shakes Up English Soccer

For the first time in English soccer, referee Stuart Attwell made an NFL-style announcement regarding a VAR decision using a stadium's public address system. This novel move occurred during the English League Cup match between Tottenham and Liverpool and was met with mixed reactions.

For the first time in English soccer history, a referee has made an NFL-style in-stadium announcement to explain the outcome of a video review during a match.

Referee Stuart Attwell, officiating the clash between Tottenham Hotspur and Liverpool in the English League Cup on Wednesday, informed spectators and viewers of his decision via the public address system. The announcement concerned a disallowed goal by Tottenham striker Dominic Solanke, ruled offside after a VAR review.

Despite the historic nature of the event, Tottenham manager Ange Postecoglou expressed dissatisfaction with the announcement's impact on the game. The move follows in the footsteps of other sports like the NFL, which started using wireless microphones in the 1970s to convey penalty decisions.

