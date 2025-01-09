Left Menu

Sinner and Sabalenka Set to Defend Titles as Djokovic Returns with New Coach

Defending champion Jannik Sinner and 10-time winner Novak Djokovic are placed on opposite sides of the draw for the Australian Open, avoiding an early rematch. Meanwhile, Aryna Sabalenka aims for her third consecutive title at Melbourne Park. Doping controversies continue to cast shadows over the tournament.

Melbourne | Updated: 09-01-2025 12:37 IST
  • Country:
  • Australia

Defending champion Jannik Sinner and 10-time Australian Open winner Novak Djokovic are positioned on opposite sides of the draw for this year's tournament. This placement averts the possibility of an early rematch of last year's semifinal clash between the two players.

Meanwhile, Aryna Sabalenka, last year's women's champion, is seeking her third consecutive title at Melbourne Park. She faces a tough challenge from Sloane Stephens in her opening match, with potential threats from Mirra Andreeva and Zheng Qinwen in her section.

As the tournament prepares to start, doping scandals involving Sinner and Iga Swiatek remain unresolved and continue to be focal points. Djokovic returns with new coach Andy Murray, while the fitness of Nick Kyrgios remains uncertain after an injury setback.

