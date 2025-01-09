Graham Potter Joins West Ham: A New Dawn for Hammers

West Ham United announced the appointment of Graham Potter as their new coach on Thursday, shortly after dismissing Julen Lopetegui from the position.

Potter, who was previously let go by Chelsea after a brief seven-month tenure, has signed a two-and-a-half-year deal with the Hammers, marking his return to management.

Potter expressed his optimism about joining West Ham, stating he believes the club has the foundation to achieve consistent success. With West Ham currently positioned 14th in the league standings, Potter faces the challenge of improving the team's performance following a successful Europa Conference League campaign under former manager David Moyes.

(With inputs from agencies.)