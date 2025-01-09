Left Menu

Graham Potter Joins West Ham: A New Dawn for Hammers

West Ham United has appointed Graham Potter as their new coach after firing Julen Lopetegui. Potter, previously dismissed by Chelsea, aims to lead West Ham to consistent success. The club, now 14th in the league, seeks to build on its recent Europa Conference League victory amidst pressures to improve.

Devdiscourse News Desk | London | Updated: 09-01-2025 17:00 IST | Created: 09-01-2025 17:00 IST
Graham Potter
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

West Ham United announced the appointment of Graham Potter as their new coach on Thursday, shortly after dismissing Julen Lopetegui from the position.

Potter, who was previously let go by Chelsea after a brief seven-month tenure, has signed a two-and-a-half-year deal with the Hammers, marking his return to management.

Potter expressed his optimism about joining West Ham, stating he believes the club has the foundation to achieve consistent success. With West Ham currently positioned 14th in the league standings, Potter faces the challenge of improving the team's performance following a successful Europa Conference League campaign under former manager David Moyes.

(With inputs from agencies.)

