Nitish Rana Defends Gambhir Amidst Criticism Following India's Test Woes

Amidst criticism directed at Gautam Gambhir for India's poor Test performances, cricketer Nitish Rana has extended his support. Criticism of Gambhir has surged after India's notable 3-1 series loss to Australia. Rana insists that criticism should focus on facts, defending Gambhir's legacy as a selfless and responsible leader.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-01-2025 18:09 IST | Created: 09-01-2025 18:09 IST
Gautam Gambhir (Photo: ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Nitish Rana, an India batter, has publicly expressed his support for Gautam Gambhir, who is currently facing criticism following India's disappointing performance against Australia in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy. The 3-1 series defeat marked the first time in a decade that India failed to retain the trophy, prompting backlash from fans and former cricketers alike.

Gambhir has found himself in the spotlight due to India's struggles in the Test format, achieving victory in only one of the past eight Tests. In light of the loss, former cricketer Manoj Tiwary joined the chorus of criticism against Gambhir, as the team grapples with ongoing challenges.

Rana, who has worked with Gambhir at the Kolkata Knight Riders, defended his former mentor. He emphasized that criticism should be grounded in facts rather than personal biases. Rana praised Gambhir as a selfless player who excels under pressure, asserting that trophies stand as testament to his leadership. Gambhir's stint as a coach began with India's tour of Sri Lanka, where India's T20I performance shone, though the ODI series ended in historic defeat.

Despite a flawless sweep against Bangladesh and a promising start to the World Test Championship, India's hopes were dashed after a Whitewash by New Zealand and a 3-1 series loss to Australia. The team struggled to maintain momentum even after a record victory in Perth. The series culminated in India losing the Border-Gavaskar Trophy for the first time in ten years.

(With inputs from agencies.)

