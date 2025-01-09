Manoj Tiwary Criticizes Gautam Gambhir's Coaching Tenure

Former India batter Manoj Tiwary has publicly criticized current national team head coach Gautam Gambhir, stating that he is 'not the right choice' for the position and lacks the experience to coach at the international level. Tiwary highlighted India's recent unsuccessful series as evidence of Gambhir's inadequacy.

Since Gambhir's appointment, India lost some significant series, including the Border-Gavaskar Trophy for the first time in a decade. Tiwary noted that Gambhir's previous success was limited to IPL franchises and called for candidates with more coaching experience, such as VVS Laxman or Sairaj Bahutule.

Tiwary also addressed the management of senior players, pointing out that Ashwin's handling during the Border-Gavaskar Trophy was poorly managed, suggesting a lack of respect for seasoned players under the current coaching regime. These comments come from Tiwary, who has had prior conflicts with Gambhir during their IPL days.

(With inputs from agencies.)