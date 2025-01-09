Left Menu

Manoj Tiwary Criticizes Gautam Gambhir's Coaching Tenure

Former India batter Manoj Tiwary voices concerns over Gautam Gambhir's effectiveness as the national cricket team's coach, citing India's recent series losses. Tiwary argues that Gambhir's coaching inexperience led to these outcomes and suggests experienced candidates like VVS Laxman and Sairaj Bahutule as better alternatives.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 09-01-2025 19:55 IST | Created: 09-01-2025 19:55 IST
Manoj Tiwary Criticizes Gautam Gambhir's Coaching Tenure
Gautam Gambhir
  • Country:
  • India

Former India batter Manoj Tiwary has publicly criticized current national team head coach Gautam Gambhir, stating that he is 'not the right choice' for the position and lacks the experience to coach at the international level. Tiwary highlighted India's recent unsuccessful series as evidence of Gambhir's inadequacy.

Since Gambhir's appointment, India lost some significant series, including the Border-Gavaskar Trophy for the first time in a decade. Tiwary noted that Gambhir's previous success was limited to IPL franchises and called for candidates with more coaching experience, such as VVS Laxman or Sairaj Bahutule.

Tiwary also addressed the management of senior players, pointing out that Ashwin's handling during the Border-Gavaskar Trophy was poorly managed, suggesting a lack of respect for seasoned players under the current coaching regime. These comments come from Tiwary, who has had prior conflicts with Gambhir during their IPL days.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
U.S. Citizens Arrested in Venezuela Amid Mercenary Claims

U.S. Citizens Arrested in Venezuela Amid Mercenary Claims

 Global
2
Trump's Bold Agenda: Buying Greenland, Annexing Canada, and Renaming the Gulf of Mexico

Trump's Bold Agenda: Buying Greenland, Annexing Canada, and Renaming the Gul...

 Global
3
Justice Department Misconduct: Unveiling the Nursing Home Probe Leak

Justice Department Misconduct: Unveiling the Nursing Home Probe Leak

 Global
4
Data Breach Hits U.N. Aviation Body: Thousands of Recruitment Records Exposed

Data Breach Hits U.N. Aviation Body: Thousands of Recruitment Records Expose...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI meets cognitive science: Tackling LLM hallucinations with dual-process thinking

Can AI truly mimic human writing? A look through the data lens

Breaking barriers: Tackling cybersickness for widespread adoption of virtual reality

A shield against the invisible: Tackling insider threats in the AI age

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025