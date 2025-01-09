Rob Edwards Departs Luton Town By Mutual Agreement
Rob Edwards has parted ways with Luton Town by mutual consent following two years in charge. Despite initially leading the team to the Premier League, Luton was relegated last year. The current season's struggles prompted the decision, with interim management stepping in as Luton prepares for the FA Cup.
Manager Rob Edwards has mutually agreed to depart Luton Town after a two-year tenure, the club confirmed on Thursday. Edwards, who took charge in November 2022, successfully guided the team to the Premier League in his first season. However, the team experienced relegation last year and currently stands 20th in the Championship, just above the relegation zone.
Luton Town stated, "The current campaign back in the Championship has not progressed as anticipated." Following a defeat to QPR, Edwards and the board decided to part ways. Assistant managers Richie Kyle and Paul Trollope will assume interim control, alongside chief recruitment officer Mick Harford.
Luton, struggling with a four-match losing streak, is preparing to face Nottingham Forest in the FA Cup's third round on Saturday.
(With inputs from agencies.)
