Marta's Legendary Journey Continues with Orlando Pride

Brazilian soccer icon Marta extends her career with Orlando Pride for another two years, defying speculation of retiring. Celebrated as one of the greatest in women's soccer, Marta has made significant contributions both on and off the field, including leading Pride to their first NWSL championship.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-01-2025 23:22 IST | Created: 09-01-2025 23:22 IST
In an unexpected twist, Brazilian striker Marta will continue to thrill soccer fans by extending her club career with Orlando Pride for another two years. Many speculated about her retirement, but the 39-year-old legend isn't done making history just yet.

Announcing her decision via social media, Marta shared her excitement about staying with the team. 'It's been the honor of a lifetime to represent this community,' she said, expressing her pride in captaining Orlando to its first-ever league championship.

Marta, who holds the record for the most World Cup finals goals, had an impressive 2024 season, scoring 11 times for Pride. Her re-signing is not just a player acquisition; it's a strategic move that underscores her leadership and impact on the community, according to Pride's Sporting Director, Haley Carter.

(With inputs from agencies.)

