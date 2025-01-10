Nick Kyrgios: The Return of Tennis's Unpredictable Star

Nick Kyrgios announced his much-anticipated return to the Grand Slam stage at Melbourne Park after two years marred by injuries, acknowledging that tennis had started feeling "mundane" to him.

The spirited Australian last played in a major at the U.S. Open in 2022, the same year he reached the Wimbledon final. A string of injuries involving his knee, foot, and wrist had hindered the career of the 29-year-old, noted equally for his temperamental antics and prodigious talent. Kyrgios emphasized the need for distinct personalities in tennis today.

Confident of overcoming another abdominal strain picked up in a tune-up, Kyrgios is poised to face Jacob Fearnley in his Australian Open opener. Determined to bring excitement back into the game, he reflects on the challenges posed by injuries while staying hopeful about managing them.

(With inputs from agencies.)