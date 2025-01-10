Left Menu

Excitement Builds for Australian Open 2025

The 2025 Australian Open, held in Melbourne from January 12-26, is the first major tennis event of the year. Stars like Jannik Sinner and Aryna Sabalenka headline the tournament. Matches will be played in famous venues such as Rod Laver Arena. Various global networks will broadcast the event.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-01-2025 10:09 IST | Created: 10-01-2025 10:09 IST
Excitement Builds for Australian Open 2025

The Australian Open, a hard court Grand Slam tournament organized by Tennis Australia, is set to kick off the tennis season from January 12 to 26, 2025, in Melbourne. Fans eagerly await matches in iconic locations like the Rod Laver Arena, John Cain Arena, and Margaret Court Arena.

Top-ranked players, including defending men's champion Jannik Sinner and Belarusian star Aryna Sabalenka, who holds the Australian and U.S. Open titles, will headline the tournament. The draw features 32 seeds, ensuring top players don't meet in early rounds. Wildcards offer opportunities for local talent and ranking fallouts.

Global audiences will tune in, with broadcasts by networks such as beIN Sports, Eurosport, and ESPN across regions like Africa, Europe, Asia Pacific, and North America. The Australian Open promises thrilling tennis action on the world stage.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Congressman Rekindles Debate on Pakistan's Ally Status

Congressman Rekindles Debate on Pakistan's Ally Status

 United States
2
Infernos and Insufficient Water: LA’s Fierce Battle Against Wildfires

Infernos and Insufficient Water: LA’s Fierce Battle Against Wildfires

 Global
3
Undersea Tensions: Taiwan and China Clash Over Suspected Cable Sabotage

Undersea Tensions: Taiwan and China Clash Over Suspected Cable Sabotage

 Global
4
Supreme Court Justice Alito's Call with Trump: A Clerk's Recommendation

Supreme Court Justice Alito's Call with Trump: A Clerk's Recommendation

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Chatbots and morality: How AI shapes human judgments

From promise to peril: Understanding and addressing AI toxicity

Balancing innovation and ethics in AI-driven healthcare

A smarter way to learn: Harnessing machine learning for personalized programming education

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025