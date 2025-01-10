Excitement Builds for Australian Open 2025
The 2025 Australian Open, held in Melbourne from January 12-26, is the first major tennis event of the year. Stars like Jannik Sinner and Aryna Sabalenka headline the tournament. Matches will be played in famous venues such as Rod Laver Arena. Various global networks will broadcast the event.
The Australian Open, a hard court Grand Slam tournament organized by Tennis Australia, is set to kick off the tennis season from January 12 to 26, 2025, in Melbourne. Fans eagerly await matches in iconic locations like the Rod Laver Arena, John Cain Arena, and Margaret Court Arena.
Top-ranked players, including defending men's champion Jannik Sinner and Belarusian star Aryna Sabalenka, who holds the Australian and U.S. Open titles, will headline the tournament. The draw features 32 seeds, ensuring top players don't meet in early rounds. Wildcards offer opportunities for local talent and ranking fallouts.
Global audiences will tune in, with broadcasts by networks such as beIN Sports, Eurosport, and ESPN across regions like Africa, Europe, Asia Pacific, and North America. The Australian Open promises thrilling tennis action on the world stage.
(With inputs from agencies.)
