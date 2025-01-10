Djokovic Claims Poisoning Incident Preceded Australian Deportation

Novak Djokovic, the Serbian tennis titan, has made a startling revelation, claiming he was subjected to poisoning with 'lead and mercury' during his stay in Melbourne. This came ahead of his deportation from Australia for refusing the COVID-19 vaccine, a decision that barred him from last year's Australian Open.

The incident marks one of the darker chapters in Djokovic's storied time in Australia, a place where he has amassed significant on-court success. Despite being detained and deported, Djokovic remains focused on extending his record with an 11th Australian Open title, aiming to reach a total of 25 Grand Slam wins.

In an interview with GQ, Djokovic disclosed feeling ill upon returning to Serbia, discovering elevated levels of heavy metals in his system. He alleged the food served during his Melbourne hotel quarantine was tainted. Djokovic described his treatment as unfair, characterizing his confinement conditions as jail-like and claiming political motives behind his deportation.

Djokovic's claims highlight ongoing tensions from the episode, despite his assertion of no personal grudges against Australian citizens. He acknowledges their support and notes the change in governmental leadership as a positive shift, expressing gratitude for the restoration of his visa. Djokovic is set to face USA's Nishesh Basavareddy in the Australian Open first round.

After a recent quarterfinal exit at the Brisbane International and teaming up with Andy Murray as coach, Djokovic is focused on reclaiming his former glory. His last major win was the US Open against Daniil Medvedev in September, followed by an ATP Tour-level victory at the Paris Masters in November 2023.

