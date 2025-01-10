Left Menu

Novak Djokovic: Relentless Pursuit Beyond Retirement Rumors

Tennis legend Novak Djokovic has no plans to retire yet, despite pressure from his father. The 24-time Grand Slam winner discusses contingencies for his eventual retirement while focusing on upcoming tournaments, including the Australian Open, where he aims for more record-breaking victories and continued success in his illustrious career.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-01-2025 11:06 IST | Created: 10-01-2025 11:06 IST
Novak Djokovic. (Photo- ATP Tour X/@atptour). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Australia

Novak Djokovic, the Serbian tennis legend, has announced his intention to continue competing, despite his father's urgings for him to retire. The 24-time Grand Slam winner revealed his benchmarks for retiring, emphasizing his commitment to the sport as he readies for the Australian Open Grand Slam event.

Djokovic will face USA's Nishesh Basavareddy in the first round on Sunday. In an interview with GQ Magazine, as reported by the Sydney Morning Herald, Djokovic shared, "My dad is trying to retire me... He understands the pressure and stress affecting my health." Despite these considerations, Djokovic remains focused on defining his retirement by personal goals

At 37, Djokovic is among tennis history's most decorated players, holding the record for most Grand Slams by a men's player. He continues to target historical achievements, recently competing in the Brisbane International. As the 37-year-old looks forward to more victories, including coaching with former rival Andy Murray, his passion for the sport remains undiminished.

(With inputs from agencies.)

