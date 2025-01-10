Novak Djokovic: Relentless Pursuit Beyond Retirement Rumors

Novak Djokovic, the Serbian tennis legend, has announced his intention to continue competing, despite his father's urgings for him to retire. The 24-time Grand Slam winner revealed his benchmarks for retiring, emphasizing his commitment to the sport as he readies for the Australian Open Grand Slam event.

Djokovic will face USA's Nishesh Basavareddy in the first round on Sunday. In an interview with GQ Magazine, as reported by the Sydney Morning Herald, Djokovic shared, "My dad is trying to retire me... He understands the pressure and stress affecting my health." Despite these considerations, Djokovic remains focused on defining his retirement by personal goals

At 37, Djokovic is among tennis history's most decorated players, holding the record for most Grand Slams by a men's player. He continues to target historical achievements, recently competing in the Brisbane International. As the 37-year-old looks forward to more victories, including coaching with former rival Andy Murray, his passion for the sport remains undiminished.

