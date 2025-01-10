Swiatek's Test Dilemma: Choosing When to Go Public

Iga Swiatek revealed she nearly disclosed her positive doping test to the public while awaiting a resolution but opted for clarity after the case's conclusion. Swiatek, ranked number two globally, tested positive for trimetazidine in August, prompting a provisional ban announced the following month.

The Grand Slam champion explained her tournament absences were due to personal issues and fatigue. Successfully appealing her ban, Swiatek returned to play in October after proving her test was contaminated melatonin medication. She served a one-month ban, concluded on December 4, and hoped to share a complete story once resolved.

The case ignited debate over potential double standards within tennis, as indicated by male player Jannik Sinner's similar case. Swiatek emphasized the support she received from fellow players, which helped dispel any returning fears. She is set to face Katerina Siniakova at the Australian Open on Sunday.

(With inputs from agencies.)