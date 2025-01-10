Swimming's Resurgence: Sajan Prakash's Triumphant Return

Indian swimmer Sajan Prakash found himself at a low point six months ago, grappling with mental and physical exhaustion.

Prakash's failure to qualify for a third Olympic appearance and the loss of his sponsorship added to the strain of international competitions.

The recent Arjuna Award reignited his spirit, highlighting a significant achievement for Indian swimming after a 12-year gap without the accolade.

Following his historic qualification for the Tokyo Olympics, Prakash faced severe burnout and took a break, exploring Ayurvedic treatments and coaching as new avenues.

Without financial support, he funded a training camp in Spain through coaching workshops, which also fueled his interest in a future coaching career.

Having signed a contract with JSW, Prakash is gradually returning to form, prioritizing health over competitive timings.

While he has shifted focus from international events, his sights are set on the upcoming National Games in Uttarakhand and long-term goals at the 2026 Asian Games.

(With inputs from agencies.)