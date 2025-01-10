Djokovic's 2022 Detention: The Metal Levels Mystery
Novak Djokovic, preparing for this year's Australian Open, avoided discussing his GQ interview detailing health issues and dietary concerns during his 2022 detention in Australia. Collaborating with Andy Murray, Djokovic aims for his 25th Grand Slam title. He mentioned past high levels of heavy metals in his blood.
- Country:
- Australia
Novak Djokovic, gearing up for the Australian Open, opted not to delve into his GQ magazine interview's claims of heavy metals in his blood during his 2022 Australia detention. Instead, the Serbian tennis star wishes to focus on the impending tournament.
Djokovic, now training under coach Andy Murray, is striving for a historic 25th Grand Slam singles title. The interview, published online this week, revisited an incident three years ago when Djokovic, unvaccinated against COVID-19, was deported from Australia.
In his conversation with GQ, Djokovic spoke of health complications, alleging possible food poisoning at his Melbourne hotel which led to abnormal levels of lead and mercury in his blood. However, he provided no further evidence to substantiate these claims.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Dehydration Incident Misinterpreted as Food Poisoning Sparks Outrage at NCC Camp
Injury Struggles Continue for Grand Slam Champion Raducanu
Australian Open 2025: Grand Slam's Prize Money Breakdown
Zheng Qinwen: China's Rising Tennis Star Aiming for Grand Slam Glory
Jim Courier's First Live Cricket Experience: A Grand Slam Champion's Thrill