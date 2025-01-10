Left Menu

Djokovic's 2022 Detention: The Metal Levels Mystery

Novak Djokovic, preparing for this year's Australian Open, avoided discussing his GQ interview detailing health issues and dietary concerns during his 2022 detention in Australia. Collaborating with Andy Murray, Djokovic aims for his 25th Grand Slam title. He mentioned past high levels of heavy metals in his blood.

Novak Djokovic
  Country:
  Australia

Novak Djokovic, gearing up for the Australian Open, opted not to delve into his GQ magazine interview's claims of heavy metals in his blood during his 2022 Australia detention. Instead, the Serbian tennis star wishes to focus on the impending tournament.

Djokovic, now training under coach Andy Murray, is striving for a historic 25th Grand Slam singles title. The interview, published online this week, revisited an incident three years ago when Djokovic, unvaccinated against COVID-19, was deported from Australia.

In his conversation with GQ, Djokovic spoke of health complications, alleging possible food poisoning at his Melbourne hotel which led to abnormal levels of lead and mercury in his blood. However, he provided no further evidence to substantiate these claims.

(With inputs from agencies.)

