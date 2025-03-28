Left Menu

Tragedy Strikes: Food Poisoning at Lucknow Rehabilitation Center Claims Four Lives

Four specially-abled children died and at least 16 fell ill after suspected food poisoning at a Lucknow rehabilitation center. Officials are investigating the cause while providing intensive care to the affected children. Food samples have been sent for analysis to determine the exact cause of the incident.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lucknow | Updated: 28-03-2025 00:24 IST | Created: 28-03-2025 00:24 IST
Tragedy Strikes: Food Poisoning at Lucknow Rehabilitation Center Claims Four Lives
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A tragic incident unfolded in Lucknow where four specially-abled children died following suspected food poisoning at a government-run rehabilitation center. Over 20 children fell ill on Tuesday evening and were rushed to Lok Bandhu Raj Narayan Combined Hospital.

Officials reported that the affected children, aged between 12 and 17, were mentally challenged and suffered severe dehydration. Despite medical efforts, two succumbed at the hospital, while two others died after being referred to another facility. Meanwhile, 16 others are showing signs of recovery.

A committee has been established to investigate the cause, with suspicions centering on food contamination. Food samples have been collected for testing, while health officials monitor the situation. The Uttar Pradesh government has assured that all necessary measures are being taken to support the children.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Kim Jong Un's Vision: AI-Driven Suicide Drones and Reconnaissance Innovation

Kim Jong Un's Vision: AI-Driven Suicide Drones and Reconnaissance Innovation

 Global
2
White House Child Intruder: A Little Trespass

White House Child Intruder: A Little Trespass

 United States
3
Escalating Tensions in Gaza: Key Hamas Figures Killed in Airstrikes

Escalating Tensions in Gaza: Key Hamas Figures Killed in Airstrikes

 Global
4
Trump's Auto Tariff Sparks Global Trade Tensions

Trump's Auto Tariff Sparks Global Trade Tensions

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Americans more likely than Japanese to exploit cooperative AI

AI can teach humans never-before-seen game strategies

Agent-based AI outshines leading medical models in disease detection

Expressive chatbots ease loneliness, but may create addictive emotional bonds

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025