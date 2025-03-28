Tragedy Strikes: Food Poisoning at Lucknow Rehabilitation Center Claims Four Lives

A tragic incident unfolded in Lucknow where four specially-abled children died following suspected food poisoning at a government-run rehabilitation center. Over 20 children fell ill on Tuesday evening and were rushed to Lok Bandhu Raj Narayan Combined Hospital.

Officials reported that the affected children, aged between 12 and 17, were mentally challenged and suffered severe dehydration. Despite medical efforts, two succumbed at the hospital, while two others died after being referred to another facility. Meanwhile, 16 others are showing signs of recovery.

A committee has been established to investigate the cause, with suspicions centering on food contamination. Food samples have been collected for testing, while health officials monitor the situation. The Uttar Pradesh government has assured that all necessary measures are being taken to support the children.

(With inputs from agencies.)