Left Menu

Rivalry Renewed: Mohun Bagan Super Giant vs. East Bengal Showdown in Indian Super League

Mohun Bagan Super Giant faces East Bengal in a crucial Indian Super League match, with the venue shifted due to security concerns in Kolkata. Mohun Bagan sits atop the league standings, while East Bengal struggles for form. The game could see Mohun Bagan secure another victory in a historically one-sided fixture.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Guwahati | Updated: 10-01-2025 17:11 IST | Created: 10-01-2025 17:11 IST
Rivalry Renewed: Mohun Bagan Super Giant vs. East Bengal Showdown in Indian Super League
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Mohun Bagan Super Giant will aim to continue their dominance over East Bengal when the two teams clash in the Indian Super League on Saturday. The game has been relocated due to insufficient security at the original venue in Kolkata, attributed to the Gangasagar Mela.

Mohun Bagan, winners of eight out of the last nine encounters, are comfortably leading the league table. Their success is partly due to their formidable attacking lineup, featuring Dimitrios Petratos and other key players. In contrast, East Bengal is struggling, sitting at 11th with inconsistent form.

Both teams are seeking crucial points, with Mohun Bagan striving to maintain their winning streak and East Bengal desperate to overcome their rivals. Mohun Bagan coach Jose Molina emphasized the need for focus, while East Bengal's Oscar Bruzon remained confident in his squad's ability to perform in the Kolkata Derby.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Congressman Rekindles Debate on Pakistan's Ally Status

Congressman Rekindles Debate on Pakistan's Ally Status

 United States
2
Infernos and Insufficient Water: LA’s Fierce Battle Against Wildfires

Infernos and Insufficient Water: LA’s Fierce Battle Against Wildfires

 Global
3
Undersea Tensions: Taiwan and China Clash Over Suspected Cable Sabotage

Undersea Tensions: Taiwan and China Clash Over Suspected Cable Sabotage

 Global
4
Supreme Court Justice Alito's Call with Trump: A Clerk's Recommendation

Supreme Court Justice Alito's Call with Trump: A Clerk's Recommendation

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing Systemic Barriers in Abortion Care Across Southern Africa: A Call for Reform

Work Permit Markets: A New Model for Social Protection and Economic Growth

Wild Meat Alternatives: Kinshasa Study Examines Pricing and Social Marketing Impacts

Empowering Teachers and Reforming Schools for Inclusive and Equitable Education

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025