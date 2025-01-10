Rivalry Renewed: Mohun Bagan Super Giant vs. East Bengal Showdown in Indian Super League

Mohun Bagan Super Giant will aim to continue their dominance over East Bengal when the two teams clash in the Indian Super League on Saturday. The game has been relocated due to insufficient security at the original venue in Kolkata, attributed to the Gangasagar Mela.

Mohun Bagan, winners of eight out of the last nine encounters, are comfortably leading the league table. Their success is partly due to their formidable attacking lineup, featuring Dimitrios Petratos and other key players. In contrast, East Bengal is struggling, sitting at 11th with inconsistent form.

Both teams are seeking crucial points, with Mohun Bagan striving to maintain their winning streak and East Bengal desperate to overcome their rivals. Mohun Bagan coach Jose Molina emphasized the need for focus, while East Bengal's Oscar Bruzon remained confident in his squad's ability to perform in the Kolkata Derby.

