Left Menu

Norwich City's Borja Sainz Suspended for Spitting Incident

Norwich City's winger, Borja Sainz, has received a six-match suspension and a fine for spitting at an opponent during a match against Sunderland. Sainz admitted to the misconduct, resulting in the decision by an independent Regulatory Commission. The player expressed regret and apologized for his actions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-01-2025 17:21 IST | Created: 10-01-2025 17:21 IST
Norwich City's Borja Sainz Suspended for Spitting Incident

Norwich City winger Borja Sainz has faced a six-match suspension and a £12,000 fine for an incident where he was found guilty of spitting at an opponent. The Football Association charged Sainz after the alleged spitting took place during the 74th minute of Norwich's 2-1 loss to Sunderland on December 21.

Sainz admitted the offense, and sanctions were enforced by an independent Regulatory Commission, according to an FA statement released on Friday. Following the announcement, Sainz publicly apologized, expressing remorse for his conduct.

The Spanish player, who is 23 years old, acknowledged his actions as unacceptable and contrary to his character, taking full responsibility. Norwich is set to host Brighton & Hove Albion in the FA Cup this Saturday.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Congressman Rekindles Debate on Pakistan's Ally Status

Congressman Rekindles Debate on Pakistan's Ally Status

 United States
2
Infernos and Insufficient Water: LA’s Fierce Battle Against Wildfires

Infernos and Insufficient Water: LA’s Fierce Battle Against Wildfires

 Global
3
Undersea Tensions: Taiwan and China Clash Over Suspected Cable Sabotage

Undersea Tensions: Taiwan and China Clash Over Suspected Cable Sabotage

 Global
4
Supreme Court Justice Alito's Call with Trump: A Clerk's Recommendation

Supreme Court Justice Alito's Call with Trump: A Clerk's Recommendation

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing Systemic Barriers in Abortion Care Across Southern Africa: A Call for Reform

Work Permit Markets: A New Model for Social Protection and Economic Growth

Wild Meat Alternatives: Kinshasa Study Examines Pricing and Social Marketing Impacts

Empowering Teachers and Reforming Schools for Inclusive and Equitable Education

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025