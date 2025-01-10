Norwich City's Borja Sainz Suspended for Spitting Incident

Norwich City winger Borja Sainz has faced a six-match suspension and a £12,000 fine for an incident where he was found guilty of spitting at an opponent. The Football Association charged Sainz after the alleged spitting took place during the 74th minute of Norwich's 2-1 loss to Sunderland on December 21.

Sainz admitted the offense, and sanctions were enforced by an independent Regulatory Commission, according to an FA statement released on Friday. Following the announcement, Sainz publicly apologized, expressing remorse for his conduct.

The Spanish player, who is 23 years old, acknowledged his actions as unacceptable and contrary to his character, taking full responsibility. Norwich is set to host Brighton & Hove Albion in the FA Cup this Saturday.

