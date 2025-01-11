Monaco Battles Back for Dramatic Draw Against Nantes

Monaco pulled off an impressive comeback to secure a 2-2 draw against Nantes in a riveting Ligue 1 contest on Friday.

Nantes initially surged ahead with goals from Matthis Abline and Kelvin Amian, setting a challenging scene for Monaco. However, resilience showed as Breel Embolo struck back in the 52nd minute and Mohammed Salisu added another equalizer shortly after.

Nantes' captain Nicolas Pallois made a crucial off-the-line save, while Moses Simon narrowly missed clinching a last-minute win, hitting the crossbar. The result lifts Nantes to 14th place, while Monaco remains third, trailing Marseille and leader Paris Saint-Germain.

