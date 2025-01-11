Left Menu

Monaco Battles Back for Dramatic Draw Against Nantes

In a thrilling Ligue 1 match, Monaco drew 2-2 against Nantes after coming back from a two-goal deficit. Matthis Abline and Kelvin Amian scored early for Nantes, but Monaco's Breel Embolo and Mohammed Salisu quickly equalized. The draw moved Nantes out of the relegation zone to 14th place.

Updated: 11-01-2025 20:13 IST
Monaco pulled off an impressive comeback to secure a 2-2 draw against Nantes in a riveting Ligue 1 contest on Friday.

Nantes initially surged ahead with goals from Matthis Abline and Kelvin Amian, setting a challenging scene for Monaco. However, resilience showed as Breel Embolo struck back in the 52nd minute and Mohammed Salisu added another equalizer shortly after.

Nantes' captain Nicolas Pallois made a crucial off-the-line save, while Moses Simon narrowly missed clinching a last-minute win, hitting the crossbar. The result lifts Nantes to 14th place, while Monaco remains third, trailing Marseille and leader Paris Saint-Germain.

