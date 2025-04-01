Judge Halts Deportation Protections Withdrawal for Venezuelans
A U.S. judge halted the Trump administration's decision to end deportation protections for Venezuelan immigrants. The judge paused the removal of Temporary Protected Status (TPS) for Venezuelans, initially granted due to instability in Venezuela. This move counters Trump's broader immigration crackdown policy.
A United States federal judge blocked the Trump administration's attempt to strip deportation protections from Venezuelan immigrants on Monday. The decision by U.S. District Judge Edward Chen in San Francisco pauses the plan by Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem to rescind Temporary Protected Status (TPS) for Venezuelans.
TPS assistance is designated for individuals from countries experiencing turmoil, such as natural disasters or armed conflicts. The status was first granted to Venezuelans in 2021 under President Joe Biden, due to significant crime and instability issues in Venezuela under President Nicolas Maduro.
This legal intervention challenges former President Donald Trump's broader immigration policies aimed at limiting humanitarian programs, which he argued exceeded the boundaries established by U.S. law.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- judge
- TPS
- Venezuelans
- deportation
- protections
- immigrants
- Trump
- Biden
- Maduro
- sanctions
ALSO READ
Controversy Unleashed: Trump Administration Defies Court Over Venezuelan Deportations
Controversial Deportation: Trump Administration Defies Court Orders in Venezuelan Deportation Case
Trump Takes Diplomatic Lead in Ending Ukraine Conflict
Trump's Tariff Tactics: A New Era of Trade Tensions
Trump's Diplomatic Push: A Path to Ukrainian Peace?