Judge Halts Deportation Protections Withdrawal for Venezuelans

A U.S. judge halted the Trump administration's decision to end deportation protections for Venezuelan immigrants. The judge paused the removal of Temporary Protected Status (TPS) for Venezuelans, initially granted due to instability in Venezuela. This move counters Trump's broader immigration crackdown policy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 01-04-2025 03:24 IST | Created: 01-04-2025 03:24 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

A United States federal judge blocked the Trump administration's attempt to strip deportation protections from Venezuelan immigrants on Monday. The decision by U.S. District Judge Edward Chen in San Francisco pauses the plan by Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem to rescind Temporary Protected Status (TPS) for Venezuelans.

TPS assistance is designated for individuals from countries experiencing turmoil, such as natural disasters or armed conflicts. The status was first granted to Venezuelans in 2021 under President Joe Biden, due to significant crime and instability issues in Venezuela under President Nicolas Maduro.

This legal intervention challenges former President Donald Trump's broader immigration policies aimed at limiting humanitarian programs, which he argued exceeded the boundaries established by U.S. law.

(With inputs from agencies.)

