Lyon Set to Spin Web as Smith Leads Australia Against Sri Lanka

In anticipation of Australia's two-match Test series against Sri Lanka, off-spinner Nathan Lyon has expressed his readiness to tackle significant workloads in spin-friendly conditions if the team requires it. This commitment comes as Steve Smith steps in as interim captain, following the announcement of a 16-player squad for the series commencing January 29.

With Pat Cummins on paternity leave and recovering from an ankle issue, Smith will lead the team that features spinners Todd Murphy and Matthew Kuhnemann alongside Lyon. "I am looking forward to getting my fair share of overs in Sri Lanka," Lyon told the Sydney Morning Herald, underscoring his willingness to bowl extensively.

Lyon, who has taken 539 wickets in his 134-test career, emphasized team victories over personal statistics. He reflected on the recent Border-Gavaskar Trophy series where he struggled with a sore hip but remained steadfast in prioritizing Australia's success on the field.

There's a notable inclusion in the squad for former U19 World Cup captain Cooper Connolly, while Nathan McSweeney also returns. Meanwhile, Josh Hazlewood's calf injury and Mitchell Marsh's Champions Trophy preparation see them absent from the squad. Players like Glenn Maxwell and Adam Zampa did not make the selection for the tour.

Though the upcoming matches are part of the World Test Championship 2023-2025 cycle, the top two positions are already secured by Australia and South Africa. Australia is set to defend the championship mace against South Africa in June, following the latter's clinching of their spot with a win against Pakistan.

