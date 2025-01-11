Lhuan-dre Pretorius Shines in SA20 Thriller, Propels Paarl Royals to Victory

Lhuan-dre Pretorius, a promising young talent in South African cricket, offered a preview of his potential by scoring an electrifying 97 runs from just 51 balls. This remarkable performance was pivotal in securing Paarl Royals' nine-wicket victory over Sunrisers Eastern Cape at Boland Park on Saturday.

Only 18 years old and awaiting Matric results, Pretorius demonstrated impressive mastery with his authoritative pulls and drives. He formed a formidable opening partnership with former England captain Joe Root, who supported the innings with his composed play. Root remained undefeated on 62 runs from 44 balls, guiding the Royals to victory following Pretorius' dismissal by Marco Jansen.

The match marked Sunrisers' second consecutive defeat, despite captain Aiden Markram's return to form. Markram scored an elegant 82 off 49 balls, aided by a vital 102-run partnership with Tristan Stubbs. However, Royals' teenage fast bowler Kwena Maphaka and Afghan spinner Mujeeb-ur-Rahman executed critical breakthroughs, setting up an exciting Western Cape derby against MI Cape Town.

