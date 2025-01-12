Left Menu

Thrilling Start to Australian Open 2025

The Australian Open 2025 began with key matches including China's Zheng Qinwen defeating Romania's Anca Todoni. Russian teenager Mirra Andreeva advanced to the second round. Rain briefly halted play, but top seeds like Aryna Sabalenka and Alexander Zverev prepared for their evening matches on major showcourts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Melbourne | Updated: 12-01-2025 08:18 IST | Created: 12-01-2025 08:18 IST
  • Country:
  • Australia

The Australian Open 2025 kicked off with exciting matches and tense weather moments on its first day. Chinese fifth seed Zheng Qinwen showcased her skills, beating Romanian qualifier Anca Todoni with a score of 7-6(3) 6-1, highlighting her relentless determination.

Meanwhile, Russia's Mirra Andreeva, a promising 17-year-old talent, stormed past Marie Bouzkova, becoming the first to secure her place in the second round. Her 6-3 6-3 victory sets the stage for further action over the coming days.

However, rain brought an early interruption to the day as a thunderstorm swept across Melbourne Park. While play was paused on the outer courts, it continued under the closed roofs of the main showcourts, ensuring minimal delays. As the day progressed, fans eagerly awaited evening matches featuring top contenders such as Aryna Sabalenka and Alexander Zverev.

(With inputs from agencies.)

