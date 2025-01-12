Karun Nair's Stellar Knock Propels Vidarbha to Vijay Hazare Semis

Vidarbha cruised past Rajasthan by nine wickets, earning a spot in the Vijay Hazare Trophy semifinals, while Haryana narrowly defeated Gujarat to secure their semifinal berth.

Karun Nair was the star, hitting a magnificent, undefeated 122 off just 82 balls, alongside centurion Dhruv Shorey's 118, leading Vidarbha past the 292 target in only 43.3 overs.

In the semis, Haryana will compete against Karnataka on Wednesday, with Vidarbha taking on Maharashtra on Thursday. Vidarbha's exceptional win was backed by medium-pacer Yash Thakur's 4/39, which restricted Rajasthan.

