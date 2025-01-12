Left Menu

Karun Nair's Stellar Knock Propels Vidarbha to Vijay Hazare Semis

Vidarbha defeated Rajasthan by nine wickets to advance to the Vijay Hazare Trophy semifinals. Haryana also reached the semis by edging out Gujarat by two wickets. Karun Nair shone with an unbeaten 122-run innings, helping Vidarbha chase 292 efficiently. In the semi-finals, Haryana will face Karnataka, while Vidarbha meets Maharashtra.

Karun Nair's Stellar Knock Propels Vidarbha to Vijay Hazare Semis
Vidarbha cruised past Rajasthan by nine wickets, earning a spot in the Vijay Hazare Trophy semifinals, while Haryana narrowly defeated Gujarat to secure their semifinal berth.

Karun Nair was the star, hitting a magnificent, undefeated 122 off just 82 balls, alongside centurion Dhruv Shorey's 118, leading Vidarbha past the 292 target in only 43.3 overs.

In the semis, Haryana will compete against Karnataka on Wednesday, with Vidarbha taking on Maharashtra on Thursday. Vidarbha's exceptional win was backed by medium-pacer Yash Thakur's 4/39, which restricted Rajasthan.

(With inputs from agencies.)

