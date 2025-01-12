Jasprit Bumrah: A Stellar but Fragile Leadership Prospect

Jasprit Bumrah emerges as a top contender to take over from Rohit Sharma as India's Test cricket captain. However, persistent fitness issues, including recent back spasms, cast doubts on his ability to hold the position for the long term.

Despite Indian selectors' hopes for his role in the upcoming Champions Trophy, uncertainty surrounds Bumrah's future as a permanent captain. The Benchmark selection meeting revealed that Bumrah's lower back trouble remains a concern, especially with crucial competitions looming.

In light of these challenges, selectors are considering other options. Rishabh Pant seems the suitable vice-captain candidate, offering experience and leadership skills, while Bumrah manages his bowling workload, including commitments in ICC and IPL events.

(With inputs from agencies.)