Left Menu

Jasprit Bumrah: A Stellar but Fragile Leadership Prospect

Jasprit Bumrah, a leading choice to succeed Rohit Sharma as India's Test captain, faces fitness challenges—particularly back spasms—that may affect his long-term viability. With crucial tournaments ahead, selectors are considering Rishabh Pant as vice-captain while acknowledging Bumrah's bowling workload issues. Jaiswal remains a future leadership prospect.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 12-01-2025 18:02 IST | Created: 12-01-2025 18:02 IST
Jasprit Bumrah: A Stellar but Fragile Leadership Prospect
Jasprit Bumrah
  • Country:
  • India

Jasprit Bumrah emerges as a top contender to take over from Rohit Sharma as India's Test cricket captain. However, persistent fitness issues, including recent back spasms, cast doubts on his ability to hold the position for the long term.

Despite Indian selectors' hopes for his role in the upcoming Champions Trophy, uncertainty surrounds Bumrah's future as a permanent captain. The Benchmark selection meeting revealed that Bumrah's lower back trouble remains a concern, especially with crucial competitions looming.

In light of these challenges, selectors are considering other options. Rishabh Pant seems the suitable vice-captain candidate, offering experience and leadership skills, while Bumrah manages his bowling workload, including commitments in ICC and IPL events.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
UN Commission notes renewed sense of optimism in Syria during first-ever visit

UN Commission notes renewed sense of optimism in Syria during first-ever vis...

 Global
2
Resilience of Ukrainians remains high, as UN maps aid and reconstruction needs for 2025

Resilience of Ukrainians remains high, as UN maps aid and reconstruction ne...

 Global
3
It’s not censorship to stop hateful online content, insists UN rights chief

It’s not censorship to stop hateful online content, insists UN rights chief

 Global
4
Confirmed: 2024 was the hottest year on record, says UN weather agency

Confirmed: 2024 was the hottest year on record, says UN weather agency

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Empowering Bhutan’s Youth and Women: Strategies for Inclusive Workforce Participation

Reforming Financial Safeguards: A Path to Protect Brazil's Vulnerable Consumers

Overcoming Waste Challenges in Lagos: A Path to Sustainable Household Management

Financial Inclusion and Its Role in Alleviating Poverty and Driving Global Development

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025