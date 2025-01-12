Sabalenka and Zverev Shine Amidst Rainy Australian Open Start
Aryna Sabalenka commenced her Australian Open campaign by defeating Sloane Stephens. Despite rain interruptions, Sabalenka secured a straight sets win. Meanwhile, Alexander Zverev overcame Lucas Pouille. Casper Ruud and Kei Nishikori also advanced amid challenging weather. The event highlighted the benefits of indoor courts at Melbourne Park.
Amidst damp conditions at Melbourne Park, Aryna Sabalenka launched her pursuit of a third consecutive Australian Open title with a commanding 6-3 6-2 win over Sloane Stephens. Rain caused substantial delays in the day's schedule, but Sabalenka stayed the course, completing her match in just over an hour.
Meanwhile, Alexander Zverev, the men's second seed, started strongly in his quest for a first Grand Slam title by defeating 2019 semi-finalist Lucas Pouille 6-4 6-4 6-4. Despite injury challenges, Pouille struggled to counter Zverev's powerful play under Melbourne's indoor setting.
In other highlights, Olympic champion Zheng Qinwen, Casper Ruud, and Kei Nishikori managed to advance to the next round, showcasing tenacity amid interrupted matches. The unpredictable weather emphasized the importance of having indoor facilities at the Grand Slam event.
