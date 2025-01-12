Zheng Qinwen's Journey: From Nervous Debuts to Gold Medals

Zheng Qinwen's evolution in the world of tennis has been remarkable since her first appearance at the Australian Open a year ago. In 2024, she rose to prominence with a runner-up finish in Melbourne and clinched an Olympic gold medal for China.

The 22-year-old's game, which thrives on hard courts, saw her overcome jitters to secure a 7-6, 6-1 victory against Anca Todoni in the tournament's opening round.

Zheng is building on a foundation set by her hard-hitting style and recent achievements, marking her as a formidable player on the international tennis circuit.

(With inputs from agencies.)