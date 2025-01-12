Left Menu

Lauren Macuga's Stunning Victory in Austria

Lauren Macuga secured her first World Cup win in St. Anton, Austria, edging out competitors with a near-perfect performance. Lindsey Vonn marked her return with a strong fourth-place finish. Macuga highlighted her strategic run, while Vonn expressed confidence in her progress after overcoming challenging conditions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-01-2025 19:21 IST | Created: 12-01-2025 19:21 IST
In a remarkable turn of events, American skier Lauren Macuga clinched her first World Cup victory during the super-G race held in St. Anton, Austria, on Sunday. Delivering an almost impeccable performance, she finished 0.68 seconds ahead of local favorite Stephanie Veiner, with Italy's Federica Brignone securing third place.

Macuga spoke of her tactical approach, saying, "It felt like I was pushing it, but being pushed late and low in the line actually helped me keep it clean and really go for it." Meanwhile, Lindsey Vonn, making a notable comeback at 40, celebrated her fourth-place finish with visible amazement, as it marked her best result since returning from retirement.

Vonn remained optimistic about her future prospects, stating, "I feel really confident. My equipment is improving every day, and now it's about getting that last 10-15% in performance." Despite acknowledging some significant errors, Vonn took pride in her placement amid the challenging course conditions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

