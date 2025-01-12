Lauren Macuga's Stunning Victory in Austria

In a remarkable turn of events, American skier Lauren Macuga clinched her first World Cup victory during the super-G race held in St. Anton, Austria, on Sunday. Delivering an almost impeccable performance, she finished 0.68 seconds ahead of local favorite Stephanie Veiner, with Italy's Federica Brignone securing third place.

Macuga spoke of her tactical approach, saying, "It felt like I was pushing it, but being pushed late and low in the line actually helped me keep it clean and really go for it." Meanwhile, Lindsey Vonn, making a notable comeback at 40, celebrated her fourth-place finish with visible amazement, as it marked her best result since returning from retirement.

Vonn remained optimistic about her future prospects, stating, "I feel really confident. My equipment is improving every day, and now it's about getting that last 10-15% in performance." Despite acknowledging some significant errors, Vonn took pride in her placement amid the challenging course conditions.

(With inputs from agencies.)