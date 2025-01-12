AFI Mandates Coach Registration to Combat Doping in Indian Athletics

The Athletics Federation of India (AFI) has announced a new mandate requiring all coaches operating within the country to register on its official portal. This decision, effective from this season, applies to both qualified and unqualified coaches and is part of a broader strategy to combat doping in athletics.

In a proactive move, the AFI will also establish an anti-doping cell dedicated to identifying and tracking coaches and training centers suspected of promoting doping among athletes. This initiative stems from recommendations by a high-powered committee, with findings set to be shared with the National Anti-Doping Agency (NADA) and the Athletics Integrity Unit (AIU).

The enforcement follows concerns raised during the recent Annual General Body Meeting about the increasing number of doping cases. The AFI aims to ensure integrity in the sport by making coach registration mandatory, thereby facilitating accountability and transparency within Indian athletics.

(With inputs from agencies.)