Left Menu

AFI Mandates Coach Registration to Combat Doping in Indian Athletics

The Athletics Federation of India (AFI) is enforcing mandatory registration for all coaches, qualified or unqualified, to address doping issues in Indian athletics. An anti-doping cell will be established to track suspected coaches and training centers, sharing insights with national and international anti-doping bodies.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 12-01-2025 20:29 IST | Created: 12-01-2025 20:29 IST
AFI Mandates Coach Registration to Combat Doping in Indian Athletics
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Athletics Federation of India (AFI) has announced a new mandate requiring all coaches operating within the country to register on its official portal. This decision, effective from this season, applies to both qualified and unqualified coaches and is part of a broader strategy to combat doping in athletics.

In a proactive move, the AFI will also establish an anti-doping cell dedicated to identifying and tracking coaches and training centers suspected of promoting doping among athletes. This initiative stems from recommendations by a high-powered committee, with findings set to be shared with the National Anti-Doping Agency (NADA) and the Athletics Integrity Unit (AIU).

The enforcement follows concerns raised during the recent Annual General Body Meeting about the increasing number of doping cases. The AFI aims to ensure integrity in the sport by making coach registration mandatory, thereby facilitating accountability and transparency within Indian athletics.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
UN Commission notes renewed sense of optimism in Syria during first-ever visit

UN Commission notes renewed sense of optimism in Syria during first-ever vis...

 Global
2
Resilience of Ukrainians remains high, as UN maps aid and reconstruction needs for 2025

Resilience of Ukrainians remains high, as UN maps aid and reconstruction ne...

 Global
3
It’s not censorship to stop hateful online content, insists UN rights chief

It’s not censorship to stop hateful online content, insists UN rights chief

 Global
4
Confirmed: 2024 was the hottest year on record, says UN weather agency

Confirmed: 2024 was the hottest year on record, says UN weather agency

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Empowering Bhutan’s Youth and Women: Strategies for Inclusive Workforce Participation

Reforming Financial Safeguards: A Path to Protect Brazil's Vulnerable Consumers

Overcoming Waste Challenges in Lagos: A Path to Sustainable Household Management

Financial Inclusion and Its Role in Alleviating Poverty and Driving Global Development

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025